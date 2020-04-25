|
Arnold Kahn M.D., FACR
Phoenix - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and doctor, Arnie Kahn peacefully passed away in his sleep at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving family who brought so much joy to his life: Daughters, Beth (Paul Carpenter) Kahn, Jill (Ted) Roberts, Karen (Michael) Handelman; grandchildren, Stephanie and Steven Roberts, Maya and Lila Handelman, and Audrey Carpenter; sister-in-law, Vicki Stern; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Kahn, and his sisters Roz Sukenik and Dottie Levitt.
Arnie was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Sam and Mary Kahn, and was a long time resident of Phoenix, Arizona. In his early years, Arnie helped with his father's construction business. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1951, he attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in science. He then attended Ohio State University Medical School, graduating in 1959.
He met the love of his life, Barbara Weinstein in Shaker Heights (their little sisters were best friends) and they married in Cleveland. Arnie and Barbara moved to Phoenix where he interned at St Joseph's Hospital and then to California where he completed his medical residency at USC- L.A. County Medical Center in 1963.
Arnie was drafted into the United States Army Medical Corps where he served for two years as an army doctor, including 11 months of active service in Vietnam, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel and then returned to Phoenix to continue practicing radiology.
He took great pride in his profession and practice and truly relished the friends he made during his years as a radiologist. Arnie also stayed in close contact with his childhood friends from Cleveland, some of whom also moved to the Phoenix area.
Arnie was known for his generosity of spirit, dry sense of humor, kindness and keen intellect. He was loved and admired by all who knew him, a true friend to so many. As an avid runner and bicyclist, he was well known to fellow runners who he enjoyed talking and joking with on the canal. Traveling with friends and family took him to many parts of the world, where he soaked up other cultures and new experiences. After his retirement, he enjoyed bicycle trips, tennis, sporting events, theater, and attending classes in history, where he made sure to get straight A's. He loved spending time with all of his grandchildren and kids, taking them on many family vacations and celebrating holidays and milestones together. Seeing his grandchildren always put a smile on his face, and there's nothing he loved more than being with family and friends. Arnie made the world a better and kinder place. He will be dearly missed.
A special thank you to his wonderful caregivers and physicians.
Contributions can be made to The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Center at St. Joseph's Hospital and Jewish Family and Children's Service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2020