Arnold L. Gronski



Phoenix - June 9, 1939 - March 23, 2019 Arnold L. Gronski, 79, passed away on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Arnold was born June 9, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Leo and Sophie Gronski. He graduated from high school in Park Ridge, IL. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts Degrees in education/counseling from Bradley University in Peoria, IL where he met his wife, Claudette. Arnold continued his post graduate courses at ASU in educational psychology/administration. He taught one year in Bartonville, IL and then moved to Phoenix where he continued his thirty-five-year career in the Cartwright School District. After three years of teaching junior high students, he became a district psychologist and later the Director of Special Services. During the very early years of special education he was fortunate to serve as a member of the Arizona Association of Psychologists and held a national office in the National Association of Psychologists serving as the state delegate. He also served two terms as president of the Special Education Administrators of Arizona. He served on numerous state committees and the Children Hospital's advisory committee where his experience and knowledge of special education was sought. His experience was also requested by the legislature on special education issues. He was also qualified to serve as a mediator for special education. During his early years in Phoenix, he was president of Civitan which raised funds in order to send special needs children to summer camp. He loved traveling the world and had visited over 40 countries, was a dedicated supporter of the Arizona Cardinals, and enjoyed the theater especially in London and New York City. He is survived by Claudette, his wife of 54 years; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Jodi Gronski, their children Cadence and Summer of Corona del Mar, CA; son Jason Gronski of Phoenix.



Visitation will be at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 330 W. Coral Gables Dr., Phoenix 85023. Entombment will be private at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.hansenmortuary.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary