|
|
Arnold "Arnie" Lewis Gelb
Surprise - Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away on May 6, 2019. He was born in Middletown, DE on October 20th, 1939. He was preceeded in death by his parents Harry and Rose Gelb of Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Beverly Gelb, his son Marc Gelb and wife Claudette Gelb as well as his grandson Ryan, of Prescott, AZ; his son David Gelb and wife Annemarie Gelb and his grandchildren Amelia and Adam of West Chester, OH; and son Neal Gelb of Scottsdale, AZ.
Arnie entered the Air force in 1957 at the age of 17 and served as a Jet airplane mechanic and was station in Lincoln, NE. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1961, Arnold married Beverly Linda of Dorchester, MA on June 18, 1961. They raised their three sons in Brockton, MA and in 1977 moved to Phoenix, AZ. Arnold worked as a software engineer for Honeywell and happily retired from there at age 62. He then retired with his wife to Sun City Grand, Surprise, AZ in 2001.
His passions included automobile restoration, computers, electronics, and model airplanes. Arnold especially enjoyed restoring Ford Mustangs and Cougars. After retirement he continued servicing and repairing computers for loyal friends and customers. He was an active member of the Sun City Grand Computer club and loved building Model Airplanes to fly.
Arnie was confident, used a touch of humor, added personal opinions and always wore a baseball cap. He has left his mark on the lives of many people and will continue to be praised for his "ability to save the day."
The Burial Service was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, May 10th, 2019. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley https://hov.org/donate/donate-now/
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019