Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Arnold Rehm Obituary
Arnold Rehm

Scottsdale - Arnold Rehm, a.k.a. Arnold Reminick passed away February 11, 2019 at 96 at his residence in Scottsdale, Arizona. Survived by wife Cecile, son Dr. Kenneth Rehm (wife, Jacqui Schneider), daughter Maureen Rehm Groves (husband, Geoffrey), granddaughters Lindsey Auerbach, Shawn Groves, Jamie Rehm, great-grandchildren, Logen Auerbach, Joey Puma and Lulu Rehm. Funeral services will be held February 15, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024. Family Shiva visitation will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Contact family for further details through Sinai Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s in his name. Arrangements made by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 14, 2019
