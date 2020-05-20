Arnold W. AndersonPhoenix - Arnold W. Anderson, 97, passed away May 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born May 3, 1923 at Wausa, Nebraska to John A. and Mabel (Swanson) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. He attended rural schools around Wausa and Bloomfield. Arnold served in the United States Army beginning in February 1945 and spent most of his service time in the Philippine Islands. He was honorably discharged in the fall of 1946 and returned to Nebraska to farm south of Crofton. He was united in marriage to Lilly Junge on February 16, 1947, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, NE, where they were members. They farmed together for 41 years until in 1988 they retired and moved to Phoenix to be closer to their daughter. In Phoenix they became members of All Saints Lutheran Church. Arnold missed farming and talking with farmers who he found to be scarce in Phoenix but he did like the Arizona winters. He looked forward to driving back to Nebraska whenever he could to visit with family and friends. He lived in Phoenix for 32 years and made some wonderful friendships with neighbors, the All Saints church family and the many other wonderful people who came into his life. The last 3 years he resided at Life's Blessings Care home in Phoenix. He had the most wonderful care givers watching over him. Seeing him happy and content during these last years was a true blessing. We also want to thank Hospice of the Valley for their care and support.Arnold is survived by his loving daughter, Karen Gilbert and her partner, Art Perez; brothers Donald (Betty) and Les; sister Dorothy Logan; sister-in-law Dorothy Dwyer; step children, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lilly in 1993; three brothers Alvin, Stanley and Duane Anderson; two sisters-in-law Phyllis and Shirley; brothers-in-law Edgar Logan and Leo Dwyer; son-in-law R. J. Gilbert; two nieces, a great nephew and a great niece.Funeral services will be held in Bloomfield at a later date.