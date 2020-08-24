1/1
Arsenio D. Moreno
Arsenio D. Moreno

Arsenio D. Moreno passed into eternal life on August 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Arsenio is survived by his wife, Juanita, his daughters, Corina, husband Frank Aponte, Senaida Gallinger, his son Ernest, wife Garcie Moreno and daughter in law Joanne Beltran.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Rodriguez.

He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Arsenio was born in Phoenix Arizona on September 8, 1937. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1956 to 1960. He went on to pursue a career as a police officer. Arsenio retired as a Lieutenant from the Tolleson Police Department in 1996. During his time with the Department he worked with children in the D.A.R.E. program. He took great pride in the community and gave back when and however he could. He adored his wife and family and loved his work. His dream after retirement was to travel with Juanita, but unfortunately Alzheimer's took that dream from him. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Due to current circumstances with COVID19, funeral services will be private.

He will be laid to rest at the Resthaven Park Cemetery on Friday August, 28, 2020.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Crystal Rose Funeral Home
9155 West Van Buren St
Tolleson, AZ 85353
6239363637
