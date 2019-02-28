|
|
Arthur Anderson
Peoria - Arthur John Anderson, 95 of Peoria, AZ passed away on February 23, 2019. Born on November 24, 1923 in Iron River Michigan, he is survived by his sister, 2 children, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by both parents as well as 1 brother. He was a disabled WWII Veteran and subsequently retired from Goodyear Aerospace. Throughout his years, he and his wife travelled extensively. He will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona and joined with his wife of 71 years.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 28, 2019