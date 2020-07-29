1/1
Arthur Andrew Graham
Arthur Andrew Graham

Phoenix - Arthur Andrew Graham, 79, of Phoenix, AZ passed away in July 2020. He was preceded in death by his father William, his mother Margaret and his younger brother Bill. Art was born in Cleveland, Ohio. After his father passed away, his family moved to Phoenix, AZ to be near his mother's 2 brothers and was raised in the Phoenix area. He attended West High School and Phoenix College. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and during his enlistment he served some time at Guantanamo as a Guantanamo Corpsman.

He returned to Phoenix, was married and began his family. Art held a number of different jobs including American Express and Brunswick Zone. His favorite hobby was bowling and he continued to bowl up until his passing.

Art is survived by his two brothers, Richard (Kathy) and Jim (Nancy) and his two sisters, Mary (Grover) and Rosemary (Steve).

He is also survived by his two daughters, Stacey and Heather and two sons, Arthur and Braxton; his 5 Grandson's, Joshua Graham, Christopher Borchers, Silvio Rizzo, Braxton Jr and Preston Graham and 1 Granddaughter, Mia Rizzo.

Services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona for family members only due to Covid Restrictions.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of your choice.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
