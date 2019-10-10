|
Dr. Arthur B. Smith
Tempe - Dr. Arthur B. Smith was born in Houston Texas on February 6, 1927. Dr. Smith graduated from Hardin Simmons University and was a professor in the College of Business at the University of Houston and Arizona State University. He moved his family to Tempe in 1967 and enjoyed taking his family on summer road trips to the National Parks. Dr. Smith is survived by his sister Mary Jane, and three sons Arthur, Daniel, and James. He is also survived by his seven beloved grandchildren and three great grandchildren who brought great joy to his life. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am on October 19, 2019 at Tempe Mortuary, 405 E. Southern Avenue in Tempe. Interment to follow at Double Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019