1/1
Arthur Brehm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Brehm

Phoenix - Arthur (Art) Brehm passed away peacefully on October 8th at the age of 82 from his battle with Lukemia surrounded by his family. Art was born in Buffalo New York. He is proceeded in death by his parents Arthur Sr., Genevieve Brehm and his grandson Patrick Michael Eberhardt. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Pat (Keicher), son Mark, Daughter Robin Eberhardt (Tom), sister Jean Poczkalski, grandson Robert Eberhardt (Adri) and great grandson Michael Patrick Eberhardt. He also left behind his four legged friend Max, who misses his daily rides with Art. Art loved his family with all his heart. He will also be missed by his friends and neighbors. We thank his doctors and nurses for all the great care they gave him. Due to Covid, his celebration of life will be at a later date. Please offer condolences at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved