Arthur Brehm
Phoenix - Arthur (Art) Brehm passed away peacefully on October 8th at the age of 82 from his battle with Lukemia surrounded by his family. Art was born in Buffalo New York. He is proceeded in death by his parents Arthur Sr., Genevieve Brehm and his grandson Patrick Michael Eberhardt. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Pat (Keicher), son Mark, Daughter Robin Eberhardt (Tom), sister Jean Poczkalski, grandson Robert Eberhardt (Adri) and great grandson Michael Patrick Eberhardt. He also left behind his four legged friend Max, who misses his daily rides with Art. Art loved his family with all his heart. He will also be missed by his friends and neighbors. We thank his doctors and nurses for all the great care they gave him. Due to Covid, his celebration of life will be at a later date. Please offer condolences at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com