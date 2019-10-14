|
Arthur DeCabooter
Scottsdale - With great sadness, the family of Arthur W. DeCabooter announces his passing on October 9, 2019. We are forever grateful to have had such a kind, loving, and compassionate visionary as our husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Our lives will never be the same. He lived a beautiful life and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 23, 2019. Details will be provided once finalized.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019