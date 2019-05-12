|
|
Arthur G. Locker
Phoenix - Arthur G. Locker, age 88, of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born to Louis and Stephanie on a small farm in Trego County, Kansas, he attended Fort Hays State University on the G.I. bill after a tour of duty in Korea ending a four year stint in the Air Force - and graduated with honors in 1957. He had a lengthy career at Goodyear Aerospace, attaining the position of Director of Engineering Services before retiring. He had a superb sense of humor, and personified the term sentimental romantic. Loved a bargain, and more than that, loved to bargain! Handy, he always tried to fix it before trashing it, and usually could. Gave an honest days work for whatever the pay - and always paid his way. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; two children, Laura Gabriel and Roy (Debra) Locker; three grandchildren, Justin Locker, Lindsay (Kenny) Berkebile, and Jeremy Locker; two great grandchildren, Bryson and Carter Berkebile; and many other loving family and friends. He loved and cherished the woman he married, and the children he fathered. He will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, no services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shadow Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019