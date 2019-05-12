Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Locker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur G. Locker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur G. Locker Obituary
Arthur G. Locker

Phoenix - Arthur G. Locker, age 88, of Phoenix, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born to Louis and Stephanie on a small farm in Trego County, Kansas, he attended Fort Hays State University on the G.I. bill after a tour of duty in Korea ending a four year stint in the Air Force - and graduated with honors in 1957. He had a lengthy career at Goodyear Aerospace, attaining the position of Director of Engineering Services before retiring. He had a superb sense of humor, and personified the term sentimental romantic. Loved a bargain, and more than that, loved to bargain! Handy, he always tried to fix it before trashing it, and usually could. Gave an honest days work for whatever the pay - and always paid his way. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; two children, Laura Gabriel and Roy (Debra) Locker; three grandchildren, Justin Locker, Lindsay (Kenny) Berkebile, and Jeremy Locker; two great grandchildren, Bryson and Carter Berkebile; and many other loving family and friends. He loved and cherished the woman he married, and the children he fathered. He will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, no services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shadow Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Download Now