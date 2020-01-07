|
Arthur H Adams
Mesa - Arthur H Adams quietly and peacefully passed away in his home Friday, January 3, 2020 at age 91 in Mesa, Arizona. He is happy to be reunited with his loving wife of 65 years, Vivian Pearce Adams, and their son Raymond Adams, who predeceased them. Arthur & Vivian have 98 descendants; 6 children: Rolana, Raymond, Dee Wayne, Dee Ann, Richard, and Vee Ronna, 31 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Additionally, 31 spouses are married into their family. Arthur loved to tell jokes to everyone he met. He was a small business owner his entire life, Show Low Ready-Mix in the 1950s, later a family run dairy in the 1960s, and A&A Materials 1970-2008 until his 80th birthday. Arthur was a successful auto racer and was inducted into the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2013. Funeral services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1430 N Grand, Mesa, AZ 85201 Friday January 10, 2020 at 10 am. Viewing Thursday 6-8 pm and Friday 9 am, same location.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020