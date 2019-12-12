|
Arthur James Coleman
Phoenix - May 21, 1942 - December 6, 2019
Arthur James Coleman worked as a local banker, raised four children, and was known for how kind, gentle, and patient he was, enabling him to establish bonds of friendship with people from many different walks of life. On Friday, he died in Phoenix at the age of 77.
Art was born in New York City on May 21, 1942. He grew up with a loving family in Levittown, on Long Island. He moved to Phoenix in 1968. He met Mary Frazita, his wife of forty-seven years, in 1972 and they married a year later. Art and Mary built their lives together with love and commitment. They gave their four children—Kevin, Keith, Aimee, and Meghan—a beautiful childhood in which each was lovingly encouraged and supported as they made their way in the world. Art never left anyone in doubt of how much he loved his children and grandchildren. He also loved their spouses, Hema Ganapathy-Coleman, John Schiebe, and Nick Quan. In addition to Mary, his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his sisters Laurie Sim, Peg Landon Benasaraf, and several nieces.
Art worked for twenty-five years as Branch Manager and Vice President at Valley National Bank, founded in Phoenix in 1900. He opened up and managed new branches on Bell Road, in Tempe, and Glendale. He was a people person and enjoyed working with customers. And they liked him, some of his most important customers followed him from one branch to another when he was transferred. He later worked for Bank One, which bought Valley National Bank in 1992. He finished his career at the Vanguard Investment Group.
Art was a coach, of himself and others, of youth soccer but also of life. Even under the most trying of circumstances, he could make seemingly impossible feats of patience, kindness, and humility look easy. He will be missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at Brophy Chapel, 4701 N Central Ave, Phoenix 85012 at 4:00pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Jesuit Kino Border Initiative, dedicated to working for just and humane migration between the U.S. and Mexico, https://www.kinoborderinitiative.org/give/. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019