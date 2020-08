Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur Loring



Phoenix - Bishop Arthur Loring 84 of Phoenix passed away on August 17, 2020. Viewing Friday August 28th 5-8pm at Pentecost Church of Jesus Christ 102 N. 13th St Phoenix 85034. Funeral service Saturday August 29th 10am at Pentecost Church of Jesus Christ with pre service viewing at 9am. Interment at Mesa City Cemetery. Preston Funeral Home serving the family.









