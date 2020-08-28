1/
Arthur M. Oleksy
Arthur M. Oleksy

Phoenix - Arthur M. Oleksy, 91, passed away peacefully on August 26 2020.

At his request - no services will be held.

Dad was born August 17, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Mary (Kryca) Oleksy.

He attended Northwestern University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant and enjoyed his associations with his practice Nevitt, Oleksy, & Associates.

He enjoyed the sunshine, swimming, and playing golf. He traveled extensively with his wife.

He is survived by his children, Kay Campbell (Brett) of Sandy, Utah and Daniel Oleksy of Phoenix, Arizona; along with 3 grandchildren Heather Campbell (Sariah), Jakob, and Rachel.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lorene in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lorene in 2014.

Arrangements are with Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Condolences may be offered at www.larkinmortuary.com or mailed to Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah 84092




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
