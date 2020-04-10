|
|
Arthur "Jeff" Myers
Phoenix - Arthur "Jeff" Myers, 79, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was the widower of Rhonda Marie Saulino, they shared 44 years of marriage together. Born in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of Arthur Julian and Margret Ellen Myers. He graduated Bryant College in 1963 then served in the Army Reserve until being honorably discharged in 1969. He worked in Retail and Finance for Sears, H&R Block and Charles Schwab. He belonged to St. Joseph Church and was a MENSA member. He enjoyed golf, tennis, football, pool and blackjack. He will be remembered for his even temperament, fun loving attitude and his frugality. He is survived by his son Jeff, Jr. and his grandson Cooper. He was predeceased by his daughter Lynda. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 40th St. and Shea. The viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Hansen Mortuary. Due to the Social Distancing restrictions, there is a celebration of life being planned for September 2020. Please contact Jeff, Jr. for details at [email protected] For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020