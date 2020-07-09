Arthur Patterson
Phoenix - Dr. E. Arthur Patterson, DDS, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on September 2, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Leroy and Olive Patterson, but spent his youth in Pima, Arizona. In his early twenties, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and went on to become a dentist (DDS) at The Baylor College of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for well over 55 years in the valley and was a longtime member of the Arizona Dental Association as well as a local Phoenix Kiwanis group and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in which he held several leadership positions. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, golfing, playing horseshoes, and traveling with his family. Arthur is survived by his only sibling Patsy; his 4 brothers-in-law; his sister in law; his 6 children, a daughter-in-law; 26 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Arthur was preceded in death by his son; his first wife, Barbara; his second wife, Pamela; his 4 brothers-in-law, his niece, his nephew, and his great-grandchild. A family service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at 10 a.m. Arthur's internment will be at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave. Please consider a donation to philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services
