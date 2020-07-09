1/1
Arthur Patterson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Patterson

Phoenix - Dr. E. Arthur Patterson, DDS, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born on September 2, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Leroy and Olive Patterson, but spent his youth in Pima, Arizona. In his early twenties, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and went on to become a dentist (DDS) at The Baylor College of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for well over 55 years in the valley and was a longtime member of the Arizona Dental Association as well as a local Phoenix Kiwanis group and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in which he held several leadership positions. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, golfing, playing horseshoes, and traveling with his family. Arthur is survived by his only sibling Patsy; his 4 brothers-in-law; his sister in law; his 6 children, a daughter-in-law; 26 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Arthur was preceded in death by his son; his first wife, Barbara; his second wife, Pamela; his 4 brothers-in-law, his niece, his nephew, and his great-grandchild. A family service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at 10 a.m. Arthur's internment will be at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave. Please consider a donation to philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services and visit www.hansenmortuary.com to send online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved