West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Corona Ranch
7611 S. 29th Avenue
Laveen, AZ
1961 - 2019
Phoenix - Arthur Perez, a 38 year UPS driver and life-long resident of Arizona, died unexpectedly on October 1, 2019, at the age of 58.

He is survived by his three daughters Tasia, Camille & Tianna Perez, his three sisters Silvia, Rachel & Joanne Perez and his brother Joe Perez, Jr.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Ester Vasquez.

Arthur was born in Glendale on July 18, 1961 to Joseph and Sally Perez. He graduated from Glendale High in May of 1979.

He was a loving and generous father who loved to spend his free time deep sea fishing and cheering on the Cardinals with his closest friends. With a laugh as infectious as his, it was hard to take him anywhere without him already having or making a friend.

Words could never justify the man he was or how greatly he will be missed

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11AM at Corona Ranch, 7611 S. 29th Avenue, Laveen. A celebration of Arthur's life will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
