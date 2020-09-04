1/1
Arthur R. (Bud) Olson
1936 - 2020
After an extraordinary life, Arthur R. (Bud) Olson, age 84, left us unexpectedly while hiking in Pine, Arizona with his wife, June. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on January 2, 1936, to Arthur R. and Eva L. Olson. Bud attended school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, graduating from Washington High School in 1954. In 1960, he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. Bud married his grade school sweetheart, Helen Elaine Eggers, on June 15, 1957, in Sioux Falls, SD. In 2007, Bud lost his wife, Helen, after 50 years of marriage. Bud was introduced to June Frederiksen by a mutual friend and they were married in May of 2008. Funeral services are being handled by Messinger Funeral Home-Pinnacle Peak in Scottsdale, AZ. Please see their website messingermortuary.com for a complete copy of this obituary. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Marys Catholic Church located at 2109 S. 5th Avenue in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. If you would like to view the service live online via Zoom, please contact Carol Anne Jackson at girlfridayresults@gmail.com by Monday, September 7, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. A recording of the service will also be available online at a later date




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
