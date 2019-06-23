|
Arthur Rex Coffer, born Sept 16th 1925, died Thursday, June 13th 2019 at Christian Care Manor. As always Arthur Rex Coffer did it his way, passing in peace on Thursday, June 13th, 2019.
Preceded in death by his cherished wife of 63 years Laverne, daughter Karen DeMarr, a sister, and 5 brothers.
Arthur is survived by his brother Carl, son David, daughter Tera Vessels, 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Beloved as the funny uncle, Art could always be counted on for a joke and a hug. From waitresses, customers, and square dancing friends Arts hugs were a requirement, not an option.
A native Arizonan, Art was the fourth Arizona born child to his pioneering Kentuckian parents James and Pearl Coffer. The Coffer Family farmed cotton in both Glendale and Phoenix which drove Art's lifelong interest in gardening selling organic dates into retirement. On the farm Art also got up at the crack of dawn to milk the cows, and never gave up the early to rise idea.
Art graduated from Tempe high in 1944, and was a lifetime attendee of their high school reunions. The home guard of the Coffer boys were active in the WWII Association, later they attended all of the reunions. When it was time for his service Art took his first overseas trip to Korea. Which started his love of travel.
Art Started his career working for Coop as a milkman but participating from milking, to distribution and bill collection. Seizing an opportunity in a changing economy Art drove the first flat bed trailer in AZ, which transitioned into owning a Car wrecking yard. "Art Coffers Auto Dismantlers" started at the family farm on 24th street, becoming a fixture on West Broadway for the distribution of Chrysler auto parts.
Art loved to square dance as well and thus combined this with his love of travel by attending square dance festivals across the country, visiting family along the way.
A celebration of his life will be held July 20th at 10:30 AM at Riverside Baptist Church, 1050 E. Baseline Rd. 85042.
In lieu of flowers please send all donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019