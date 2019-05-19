Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Parish
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Parish
Phoenix, AZ
Arthur Samuel Consoli Jr. Obituary
Arthur Samuel Consoli, Jr.

Scottsdale - Arthur Samuel Consoli, Jr. of Scottsdale, AZ went home to God on May 12, 2019. Art was born on January 25, 1940 in Bound Brook, NJ. He was the only child of Arthur, Sr. and Sophie Consoli. Art is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Carla (Derek), son Bisk and grandson Jack. A prayer service and rosary will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Parish in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of Arizona where Art and his grandson Jack were frequent volunteers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
