Arthur Stephen Mehagian
Phoenix - Arthur Stephen "Art" Mehagian passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. He was born July 30, 1925 to A.S. "Steve" and Mary Mehagian in San Francisco, CA.
In 1928 the family moved to Phoenix where his father established an Oriental Rug business. Art, his younger brother John, and the family business grew up with the city that would be his life-long home.
Art attended Kenilworth Elementary, and Phoenix Union High School… "Go, Coyotes"! He took the Naval V-12 examination prior to his high school graduation and was sworn into the U.S. Navy in May 1943. While training in the V-12 program, Art took the State entrance examination for the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. He was admitted to the Academy on July 15, 1944. In 1946 he received an Honorable Discharge from the Academy as a Midshipman 3rd Class. He returned to Arizona and graduated college at the University of Arizona, Tucson, in 1948.
He moved back home to Phoenix to join his father in the family business. The original Oriental Rug store on Central Avenue transformed into a complete home furnishings store - Mehagian's Fine Furniture, with one of the Valley's earliest residential and commercial in-house design studio.
In 1950, Art met Phoenix native, Peggy McElroy, and they married that August. They raised four children in Peggy's childhood adobe home on North Central and celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Art enjoyed many years of staying actively involved in the Phoenix community. He was a loyal champion for the Downtown Phoenix YMCA, both the Y-Indian Guides program and the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Sunrise Toastmasters, 20/30 Club, the Rotary 100 Club, the Phoenix Thunderbirds (Big Chief 1966) and Paradise Valley Country Club. Art also supported his parents' efforts to establish Haigazian College in Beirut, Lebanon as a tribute to his maternal grandfather and to provide educational opportunities in that region. Art and Peggy were also longtime members of Orangewood Presbyterian Church.
Arthur is predeceased by his wife Peggy. He is survived by his brother John (Marge); his children: Mary Ann Hanson, Peggy Louise Dingilian, Steve (Marti) Mehagian, and Carol Sue (Tom) Zylstra; his 6 grandchildren: Lia (Robert) Hayslip, Tera (David) King, Mark (Lauren) Hanson, Mariam Dingilian, Eric (Nicole) Arnold, and Michael Mehagian. He was also great-grandfather to 7; an uncle to his nieces and nephew and their families. Family and friends truly defined our dad. He maintained friendships during every phase of his long life. He made room for all of us, and we will always feel his embrace.
There will be a celebration of Art's life on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:30pm at Paradise Valley Country Club, 7101 N. Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. A private family service will be held at Orangewood Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Art's name to the Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 W. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at La Siena. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hansen Mortuary. Please visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019