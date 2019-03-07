|
|
Asemo Karandreas
Scottsdale - Asemo Karandreas, age 86, of Scottsdale, Arizona died peacefully March 4, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born October 26, 1932 in Chirades, Greece to Nick and Margarita Athanasopoulos. She moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1953 where she met and married her longtime friend and love, Ted Karandreas, on April 23, 1961.
Asemo was an evangelist of her Greek Orthodox faith and its traditions and a long time member and one of the original families of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Asemo was a dedicated wife, mother and yiayia first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as host during family and church feast day celebrations, working diligently to make sure the traditions taught to her by her ??a??? and mother were passed along to her family. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and feel loved. She enjoyed cooking and making sure no one left her house with an empty stomach, or heart. She made friends everywhere she went. For over 30 years, Asemo was a successful restaurant owner with her husband Ted in Phoenix, Arizona. It suited her servant heart and her desire to be surrounded by people and potential new friends. The ripple effects of her love have left behind a koinonia with great sorrow.
Asemo is survived by her husband, Ted, her son, Nick, her daughter and her husband, Joanne and Craig Lewandowski, her sister Bessie Chirbas, brother and his wife George and Vasiliki Athanasopoulos, grandchildren, Eleni and Asemo Karandreas and Michael, Maria, and Teddy Lewandowski, and her many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
All services will take place at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 8202 E Cactus Road Scottsdale, Arizona. Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 for visitation and Trisagion Service Friday evening, March 8, 2019, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Trisagion service at 7pm and the funeral services on Saturday morning March 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Interment at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E Shea Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Mexico Orphanage, PO Box 120028, Chula Vista, CA 91912 or www.projectmexico.org/donate.
Asemo, for your wisdom, your humor, tenderness and compassion, your understanding, your patience and your love; thank you.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019