|
|
Ashley Ann Halle
Ashley Ann Halle passed peacefully on October 13, 2019. She was adored by her parents Bruce and Brenda. Her sisters, Audrey and Lake, were Ashley's biggest fans. Audrey was her dearest friend. The two had an unbreakable bond of sisterhood, camaraderie and silliness when together. Laughter was their common language and often filled the room when they were together.
Ashley was a talented artist, animal lover, and connoisseur of kindness. Ashley always saw the good in others and made friends instantaneously. Her beauty and personality were a magnetic force. She loved nature, beautiful flowers, and deep sea fishing in Alaska. Her smile and generous heart were a force. Her father was her hero; her mother was her rock. She will be deeply missed yet never forgotten.
Ashley was laid to rest with her close family attending a private service. A Memorial Mass is planned at the Franciscan Renewal Center, November 16th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States online at humanesociety.org/memorialgift
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019