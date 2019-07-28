|
|
Astrid Marie Toomey
Scottsdale - Astrid Marie Toomey of Scottsdale, AZ. passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 18th, 2019. Astrid was born on August 13, 1927 in Michigan City Indiana to Carl and Astrid Nygren. Astrid was the youngest of four children. Astrid was married to James A. Toomey on June 25th 1949. They were blessed with six children, James Jr., Karen, David, Timothy, Michael and Peter. Astrid was a loving mother and will be remembered by everyone that knew her as there 2nd mom. Astrid is survived by her daughter Karen of Massachusetts, Sons David of Cave Creek, AZ, Timothy of Pasadena, Ca and Peter of Oregon, nine grandchildren, Sean, Erin, Ryan, David, Nicole, Michael, Mathew, Sage and Breea, and seven Great Grandchildren, Jack, Cameron, Ryan, Andrew, Owen, Paige and Piper. Astrid was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Thor and Bengt and sister Irma also her husband James, her sons James and Michael. Astrid was most happy when she was with her family for any celebration whether it was Christmas, Thanksgiving a birthday or just Friday night for pizza's. She will be remembered most for her kind, caring loving approach to life and the warm loving way she treated everyone she knew. Her family will have many wonderful memories of her love towards them throughout their lives. She truly was one of a kind. A Memorial Service is planned for Friday August 2nd at Messinger Mortuary on Pinnacle Peak Road from 6:00 to 8:30 followed with a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Scottsdale on August 3rd at 11:00 am. There will be a burial service at the Veterans Cemetery in Phoenix on August 5th at 9:30am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019