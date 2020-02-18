|
Atea Chiappori
Scottsdale - Atea Chiappori passed away peacefully February 10, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 104. Born May 9, 1915 in Taylorville, Illinois, she was a longtime resident of Chicago and Flossmoor, Illinois before moving to Scottsdale in the early 1980s. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Armand. She is survived by her daughter Constance, two granddaughters - Lisa (James) Herbert, Lesli (Dr Steven P) Beck - and is cherished by three great-grandchildren - Greyson Beck, Madeline Herbert and Gianna Beck.
She will be remembered for the abundance of love she gave to all those around her, especially through her gift of Italian cooking. Greatly adored for her entertaining and Italian meals, no one left a visit with Atea empty-handed, not even her doctor.
She gave freely of her time as a member of various organizations from parent-teacher associations to the Women of the Moose. She was an accomplished bridge player, an avid reader from fiction to historical novels and completed a crossword puzzle every day!
Her recipes, stories and love will forever be cherished by her family and all those that knew her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Illinois.
