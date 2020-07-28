Athena ChoukalasPhoenix - It is with sadness that we share the passing of our Sweet Mother Athena Choukalas on July 26th after a brief illness at home surrounded by her family. Athena was born in Zakynthos, Greece on August 2, 1929. She traveled to this country on a ship in December, 1947. Shortly thereafter she met our Dad; and they married on March 7, 1948. There love story began in Chicago; where they had their first 3 children. They then moved to Arizona in January, 1957 where they were blessed with 3 more children. She and Dad were married for 41 years before he passed away. She was a homemaker; not only caring for her home and children but caring for many other children over the course of her life; which brought her much joy. As Yaya would say "these children are my life". You could always find good treats at Yaya's house. She was preceded in death by her Husband Dan, and sons Nicky, Danny and Mike (Ginnie) and brother Danny (Bessie). She is survived by her 3 Children Ginny (Ron), Kathy (Thad), and Pete (Kim); as well as 12 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren (and one more on the way), nieces, nephews, many friends as well as the many lives she touched with her smile and laugh and a simple "How are you?". Everyone loved Yaya or Ya as many called her. She was truly the Heart and Soul of this Family; our True North; our Shining Star. She will forever remain in our Hearts and Memories; she will be greatly missed. May her memory be eternal.Due to COVID 19 a private service/Celebration of Life will be held on July 31st at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral for Family only. In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to Hospice of the West for their compassionate care.