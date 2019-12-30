|
Audrey Curran
Audrey Curran passed away December 26, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was born October 11, 1936 in Comfrey, Minnesota. She attended the College of St. Teresa and Drake University. Audrey was active in the Phoenix community and is a past member of the Florence Crittenton Auxiliary, the Phoenix Zoo Auxiliary, the St. Luke's Service League and the Brophy Mother's Guild. Audrey's husband of 57 years, James Curran, predeceased her. Audrey is survived by her son James P. Curran, his wife Carrie and their children Keegan (Brigitte), Maggie Wilson (Mark) and Emma, and her son Michael D. Curran, his wife Lauri and their sons Michael and Daniel. She is also survived by one sister, Jan Dean of Florida.
Audrey will be remembered at a mass on January 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish located at 11300 N. 64th Street in Scottsdale, Arizona. A private gathering celebrating her life will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020