Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Messinger Indian School Mortuary
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Perpetual Help Scottsdale Church
Audrey E. Taylor


1931 - 2020
Audrey E. Taylor Obituary
Audrey E. Taylor

Scottsdale - Audrey E. Taylor, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. She was born March 4, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. Audrey is survived by her son, Linc (Virginia), daughters, Susan (Mark), Julie, Marilyn (John), and five grandchildren, Chelsea, Emily, Kate, Gianna and Johnny, as well as her nieces, nephews and godchild. Visitation/rosary is schedule Fri., Feb. 7th -5-7PM at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, and Funeral Mass celebrated Saturday, February 8th 11AM Our Lady Perpetual Help Scottsdale Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
