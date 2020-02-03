|
Audrey E. Taylor
Scottsdale - Audrey E. Taylor, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. She was born March 4, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. Audrey is survived by her son, Linc (Virginia), daughters, Susan (Mark), Julie, Marilyn (John), and five grandchildren, Chelsea, Emily, Kate, Gianna and Johnny, as well as her nieces, nephews and godchild. Visitation/rosary is schedule Fri., Feb. 7th -5-7PM at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, and Funeral Mass celebrated Saturday, February 8th 11AM Our Lady Perpetual Help Scottsdale Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020