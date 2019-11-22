Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church
6300 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Hallett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Hallett


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Hallett Obituary
Audrey Hallett

Scottsdale - Audrey Hallett, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on November 20, 2019. Mrs. Audrey Jean (Nicholson) Hallett was born on May 17, 1931 in Lexington, IL. She met Milton Hallett when she was sixteen and they were married two years later on May 7, 1950. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Milton, and their children Deborah Oberhamer (Doug), Laurinda Mordh (Peter), and Mark Hallett (Diane), 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 pm at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

For more information, please visit messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -