Scottsdale - Audrey Hallett, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on November 20, 2019. Mrs. Audrey Jean (Nicholson) Hallett was born on May 17, 1931 in Lexington, IL. She met Milton Hallett when she was sixteen and they were married two years later on May 7, 1950. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Milton, and their children Deborah Oberhamer (Doug), Laurinda Mordh (Peter), and Mark Hallett (Diane), 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 pm at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
For more information, please visit messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019