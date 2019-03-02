|
|
Audrey Jeanne Howard
Glendale - Audrey Jeanne Howard died peacefully at her home in Glendale, Arizona on February 18, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughters Beth Sheets (Jim), Jeanne Howard-Snodgrass (Dave), Juli Jewell (Tad), daughter-in-law Jody Howard, her sister Arlene Miller, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Grant Howard, Jr. (2004) and her son, Jim Howard (2018). Audrey was born on February 9, 1929 in Genoa, Ohio, to Raymond and Pearl Rudes. Audrey married J. Grant Howard, Jr. in 1951, they moved to Phoenix in 1962 where Grant was the pastor of Biltmore Bible Church, and Camelback Bible Church until 1971, when they relocated to Portland, Oregon. They returned to the Phoenix area in 1988. Audrey will be remembered for her kindness, her listening ear, her steadfast faith, and loyal friendship. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Glencroft Senior Living, 8611 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85302. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019