Audrey Talman, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, died April 8th. She was 94.
She was a graduate of The Ohio State University where she received both her Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degrees. While in college, she developed a love for the philosophy of Carl Jung and became a Jungian scholar. Professionally she was a counselor whose door was always open for her clients.
She was a lifelong patron of the arts and enjoyed painting into her 90's. She also loved traveling abroad, visiting many countries around the world. Audrey especially loved the country of Mexico and would spend weeks at a time and became fluent in Spanish.
She was born Audrey Jeanne Anglin on December 3rd, 1924 in Pulaski, Illinois. She married William Talman in 1960 and was widowed in 2003 after 43 years of a loving and devoted marriage. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Baker, her son Vincent Baker, her grandchildren Christopher Baker, Lyndsey Adams, Ryan Baker ,Jaime Evans
and ten great-grandchildren.
A service will be held April 30th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St Stephens Episcopal Church located at 2310 N 56th St, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019