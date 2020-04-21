Services
Audrey L. Adamic, 59, passed away at her home in Phoenix on April 4th. She is survived by her sister Amy (Tom) Meissner of Phoenix and brother Andrew Adamic of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and nephew and nieces. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter in Audrey's name. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
