Audrey M. Weidler
Scottsdale - Audrey M. Weidler, 97, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Audrey was born April 4, 1923 in Dyer, IN to Frank and Ethel Scheid. The family moved to Arizona in 1927. Audrey attended schools in Tucson and Phoenix and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1940.
Shortly after graduation, Audrey worked as a cashier for the historic Fox Theater in downtown Phoenix, where she met her husband, Charles Weidler. Charles and Audrey married in 1942 and celebrated 76 years together before Charles' passing in 2019.
Audrey and Charles worked together in the family business at Cooper Weidler Acceptance. In addition to a successful business career, Audrey was active in St. Gregory and Blessed Sacrament Parishes. While raising her young family, she was a member of St. Gregory's Women's Club, the Sodality of Mary and the Girl Scouts of America.
Throughout their lives, Audrey and Charles enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and watching baseball games.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Charles, son Kenneth, granddaughter Erin and Grandson Kevin. She is survived by her children, Penny Cahill, Barbara Grinstead, Gerry Smith (Dave) and Donald Weidler. Audrey is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley and North Scottsdale Estate for their loving care provided to our Mother over the past year.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 6, 2020.