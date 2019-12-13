|
Audrey Oppenheimer
Audrey Oppenheimer longtime Scottsdale resident died peacefully in her sleep December 7th. Her life was filled with family, service to community, and an innate ability to make friends of everyone she met. Born in Chicago in 1928, she was raised in Peoria, IL. Meeting her husband Leonard (d. 2009) at the University of Illinois, and then moving to New York, she would end up living in eight states. She was a true believer in social justice and education equality and pursued those goals endlessly while teaching English and Social Studies at junior high level in the 60s and 70s. An innovative teacher, Audrey utilized the poetry of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Paul Simon as well as the classics in teaching English and her social studies teachings included modules on Native Americans and their contributions to the formation of the United States as well as the backlash of McCarthyism. With her move to Georgia she served under than Governor Jimmy Carter on the state mental health commission and led a project of the National Council of Jewish women for juvenile Justice, helping to rewrite the laws so teenagers had more autonomy and civil rights. A lover of beauty, Audrey and Leonard formed lasting relationships and bonds with the growing arts community in Atlanta where she became something of a patron supporting emerging artists. In Chicago, Audrey took on various projects as the Chicago chapter president of the National Council of Jewish Women. In Rhode Island she headed up state programs on both alcoholism and job training. In Monroe Louisiana she directed the United Way and then worked for the chamber of commerce spearheading campaigns to save the zoo by making it more accessible to all of the city's citizens and promoting and growing the orchestra. Later in life with the move to Scottsdale she again renewed her strong ties to both the American Association of University Women and the National Council of Jewish Women. She also became a docent at the Heard museum. Audrey is survived by three sons Paul (Judy) of Adelaide Australia, Stephen (Susan) of Noti, Oregon, Seth (Heather) of West Point, MS, and her former daughter-in-law Bonnie of Columbus, MS, ten grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren scattered across three countries and two continents. Audrey follows the love of her life and husband of almost 60 years Leonard in passing. In keeping with Mom's lifelong advocacy for social justice and education we ask that all donations made in her name be given to the American Association of University Women, the National Council of Jewish Women, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the American Civil Liberties Union. A celebration of her life will be held in about one year at the traditional Jewish ceremony of the unveiling of her marker.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019