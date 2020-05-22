Audriana Careaga
Scottsdale - Audriana Margaret Careaga, Born 1-6-16, Passed Away 5-16-20.
Audriana is the beloved Daughter of Alex Careaga & Shaunice Santo, Sister of Cossette Careaga, Granddaughter of Wayne A. Santo "Grandpa Tony" & Dorinda Martinez, Granddaughter of Julian Careaga & the late Ireeta Martinez.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.