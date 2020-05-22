Audriana Careaga
Audriana Careaga

Scottsdale - Audriana Margaret Careaga, Born 1-6-16, Passed Away 5-16-20.

Audriana is the beloved Daughter of Alex Careaga & Shaunice Santo, Sister of Cossette Careaga, Granddaughter of Wayne A. Santo "Grandpa Tony" & Dorinda Martinez, Granddaughter of Julian Careaga & the late Ireeta Martinez.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
