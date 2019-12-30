|
Audrie Hartsfield Taylor
Phoenix - Audrie Hartsfield Taylor, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Audrie was born on October 10, 1934 in Tucson, Arizona, to Audie Ray Hartsfield and Helen Tilton Hartsfield. She graduated from Brigham Young University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught pre-kindergarten through third grade in California, Utah, and Texas—retiring in 2002 as Teacher of the Year in the Fabens Independent School District. Audrie touched the hearts of many while living in various places including San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico, El Paso, Mexico City, and Ottawa, Canada. Audrie, a devout and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in various callings including Primary and Relief Society President. Her love of music and flair for the dramatic made the award-winning roadshows that she wrote and directed special events for all. Audrie was a social butterfly with a well-developed talent for visiting and socializing. She was the perfect hostess and a wonderful cook renowned for tacos and desserts. Above all, Audrie was a loving and devoted mother. Audrie is survived by her children (and their spouses), Wayne H. Taylor (Karen), Thomas "Tom" G. Taylor, Troy T. Taylor (Stacy); her former husband, Wayne O Taylor; and her siblings (and their spouses), Donald Hartsfield (Vicci), LaRae McDaniel (Vic), and Jim Hartsfield. She is also survived by nine (9) grandchildren (and their spouses), Cory (Emily), Aaron (Rachel), Jeremy (Shaylie), Travis, Hayley (Neil), Trina (Dallin), Caroline (Tyler), Hunter, and Hudson; and by seven (7) great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Vineyard Ward LDS Chapel located at 650 W. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ—viewing at 10:00 am with service to follow at 11:30 am. Bunker Family Funeral Home, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201 (www.bunkerfuneral.com)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019