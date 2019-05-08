Resources
Chandler - August (Augie) Luedke peacefully passed away at Desert Cove Nursing Center in Chandler on April 15, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born in Town of Hill, WI. Augie was a WWII Vet and had resided in Chandler for 33 Years.

He is survived by his son, Jerry & (Christine), daughter, Wendy and (Michael Cason) and granddaughter Kaitlyn. Augie enrolled in Science Care and Paradise Memorial in Scottsdale handled the arrangements.

A private memorial will be held at Valley of the Sun in Chandler at a future date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019
