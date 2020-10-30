August Ralph Esposito



August Ralph Esposito 96, peacefully passed away on October 21, 2020. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Joyce. Ralph is survived by his son Scott and his daughters Dawn and Shana and eight grandchildren Jasmine, Lee, Shane, Sam Jennifer, Jesse, Jeena, Anna and one great granddaughter Evelyn. Ralph was born in Chicago Illinois in 1924 and lead an amazing life. He was a US Navy World War II vet on the USS New Jersey and had 11 battle stars and a World War II victory ribbon. After the war he was recruited to work at the Ramada inn in Phoenix Arizona in the food and beverage business and he worked in that field since



Ralph was quite a character and he left quite an impression on whoever he met. Someone always has a story to say about what a guy he was. Ralph spent most of his time with his grandkids, whom he loved more than life itself. He is a Christian man and exceptional friend to many. Ralph always had a positive attitude and found beauty in his world every single day. We are comforted and gratified by the outpouring of love and support of his golfing pals, army pals, drinking buddies and acquaintances from all phases of his life. He will be forever loved.



We will be holding a celebration of life in the near future so for now please just raise a glass in honor of Ralph. "Only in America"









