Augustine "Gus" Cruz



Augustine "Gus" Cruz passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ



Gus was born on August 12, 1948 to Augustine G. Cruz and Rita B Cruz in Tempe, AZ and lived in the greater Phoenix area for his entire life. In 1966 he joined the Untied States Military and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Gus completed 2 tours in the Vietnam with the USMC 3rd Division. Gus was honorably discharged in 1969 and returned home to Arizona. During his time in the service he met the love of his life Janet G (Moss) Lerette.



For most of his adult life he worked as a baker, throughout Phoenix metro area. While working at Holsum Bakery Gus joined the local 232 BC&T. During this time, he became President of the local 232 and held this position for many years.



Gus was known and loved by many people and he reciprocated that love for others, as he was always there to lend a helping hand. Once Gus considered you a friend, you were a friend for life.



Gus was a Christian man. He believed in God and he would let everyone know his walk with God, and all the miracles God has done for him and his family. He was waiting for the day he could meet Jesus face to face.



Gus is preceded in death by both of his parents Augustine and Rita, and his grandson Calvin Cruz. He was survived by former spouse Janet Lerette, two daughters Tina Marie and Renee (Mario), grandchildren Daniel, Sara, Angelica and 1 great grandchild Makayla.



Gus will receive Military honors ceremony and then laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery. His family will host a celebration of life in his honor. Details announced at later date.



YOU WILL BE FOREVER MISSED DADDY!









