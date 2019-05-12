|
Auora Feldman Goldfine
- - Auora Feldman Goldfine passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 56. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Joel Goldfine and children Max, Tovah (Zeb Miller) Goldfine and Benjamin Goldfine. She is also survived by her mother Mary Kalman and sisters Tyla Portnoy and Naomi (John) Berry and nieces Mia Portnoy, Noa, Eva and Elle Gauthier.
Auora was born September 4, 1962 in Arlington, Texas and raised in Superior, Wisconsin with her sisters Tyla and Naomi by her parents Mary and Egal Feldman. She married Ken in 1985 and the couple relocated to Scottsdale Arizona from the Duluth MN - Superior WI area to start their family.
As her children grew, Auora was an active volunteer at her children's preschool and elementary school. She also began working as a jewelry apprentice and later became an accomplished salesperson and senior manager at Jewelry by Gauthier. Her sales career continued at ZMC Hotels where she created and then led a sales training program that was recognized by the industry for innovation. In addition to her many professional and community accomplishments, Auora's true love was spending time with her family and friends, especially on the family boat Kinship on Lake Superior. Auora loved to compete, particularly on the tennis court. She loved a good game of mahjong or uker, and the Minnesota Vikings. If shopping for gifts were a sport, she'd have been a gold medal winner.
Auora's large and extended family and many friends will always remember her strong will and perseverance as she recovered from a debilitating stroke in 2010. Auora worked continuously to rebuild her life following the stroke, and was an inspiration to the many who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Barrow Center for Transitional Rehabilitation at give.supportbarrow.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019