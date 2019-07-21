Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:15 AM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St Simon & Jude Cathedral
6351 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of AZ
23029 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Aurora (Dora) Altamirano Obituary
Aurora (Dora) Altamirano

Peoria - Aurora (Dora) Altamirano, 86 of Peoria, AZ passed away with loved ones by her side on July 16, 2019. Aurora was born in Los Angeles, CA and relocated to Phoenix with her husband and children in 1966. Her legacy continues with her 4 children: Sylvia, Steven, David and Amelia, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of all things Christmas, even watching Christmas in July in her final days. Aurora reunites in heaven with her beloved husband, Raul (Toby) Altamirano. A 7:30 am Viewing with an 8:15 am Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381. A 10 am Christian Mass will follow at St Simon & Jude Cathedral 6351 N 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85017. Her 12:30 pm Committal Service will commence at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ 23029 N Cave Creek Rd Phoenix, AZ 85024. In Lieu of flowers her family would be honored to have donations be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
