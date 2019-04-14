|
|
Axel Davis
Phoenix - Axel Davis, 67, passed away April 7, 2019. He was born and raised in Iowa. He worked as a Building Maintenance Mechanic, and was known for his ability to fix just about anything.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Russo, daughter Jessica Nichols (Cole), son Kyle Davis, and grandchildren Arya and Ryan Nichols. He was predeceased by his mother Peggy Meehan, and sister Joyce Osterhus.
For those who want to share special memories and condolences, please visit www.regencymortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019