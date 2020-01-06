|
|
B. Maxine Johnston
Paradise Valley - B. Maxine Johnston, age 94, of Paradise Valley, Arizona passed away peacefully on Friday January 3, 2020 in Scottsdale. Maxine was born June 18, 1925 in Payette, Idaho. Maxine moved to Arizona in 1950 with her husband, Harry D. Johnston and was a prominent Valley artist who co-founded the Scottsdale Art School in 1983. Maxine's true passion in life was art. She was always a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She never failed to help in any way possible, family or friend. She was truly an incredibly kind-hearted, intelligent and sharing individual. The world will seem emptier without Maxine in it. She is survived by her son, Gary; daughter, Linda; grandchildren: Leanna, Jina, and Kyle; great-grandchildren: Stella, Kendall and Callan; and nephew: Randy, his wife Maria and children. A memorial service for Maxine will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020