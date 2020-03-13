|
|
Barabara Ann Shaw
Barabara Ann Shaw, 89, passed away on March 2, 2020. Barbara was born on December 17, 1930 in Detroit Michigan to C.S. Gregory and Anne Gregory.
She is survived by her younger sister Janet Werner (husband Bill). The family moved to Grosse Pointe, Michigan when Barbara was 13 years old. Barbara graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1948. Barbara went on to graduate from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1952, with a degree in Education and English. An important part of college life was her membership in the Delta Gamma Sorority. Barbara met her husband Jim Shaw at a bus stop. It was a location for
Barbara going to her summer job and a sales job for Jim. They were married August 9, 1952. They spent their first two years of marriage in Detroit, Michigan. Barbara taught first and second grade there. After being transferred to Chicago they started their family.
They raised three children. Cindy, Julie, and John. They were active in their church and community of Palatine, Illinois. Jim took early retirement and joined Barbara in selling real estate for fifteen years before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona. Barbara joined P.E.O. in Palatine and then continued to be a member in Scottsdale for a culmination of fifty years. Barbara and Jim were active members of the congregation of the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church for twenty-three years.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Cindy (husband Bob), Julie (husband Chuck), and son John (wife Mia). Five grand children, Kyle, Merrit, Cole. Michael, and Emily. One great grandchild, Nolan.
Services will be held at:
*Desert Hills Presbyterian Church
40636 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, Arizona 85266
Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 A.M.
*Memorials may be given to:
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church
P.E.O. Chapter
in Barbara's name
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020