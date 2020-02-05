|
|
Barbara A Contois
Passed away peacefully, at the age of 87, at her home under the care of Hospice of the Valley and surrounded by her loving children and several of her grandchildren. Barbara was often referred to as the matriarch of the Contois family, and was known as Barb, Aunt Barb, Mom, Nana, and Great Nana. She was also commonly referred to as the Energizer Bunny. At the tender age of 87, she could run circles around most individuals half her age and it was not uncommon for her to work a 14 hour day with her son and daughter-in-law's food truck. Barbara died following her battle with lung cancer. The only comfort the family takes is she is now dancing in Heaven in the arms of the love of her life, her beloved husband of 57 years, Leo L, who passed on July 30, 2012.
Barbara was a bright light and known for her smile. She loved to quilt, sew, travel, and truth be told shop at Home Goods buying dishes; but her greatest love was for her family. Barbara has one daughter, Kathie Haley, in Heaven, and is survived by eight of her children, Paula Cayton, Sheryl Contois, Mike Contois, Suzan Byler, Mark Contois, Robert Contois, Gina Gannon, Steven Contois, spouses, 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara was the youngest daughter of 8 children, born in Hartford, CT and is survived by her brothers, Jim from Florida and Gerald (Son) from Arizona.
Family and friends will celebrate Barbara's life on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9:30 a.m., Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 23015 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024 with a brunch-lunch following at the family home.
Three things you cannot recover in life; the word after it's said, the moment after it's missed, and the time after it's gone. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Barbara's honor to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona (www.hov.org) or the ().
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020