Barbara A. (Pullen) Kuhn


1930 - 2020
Barbara A. (Pullen) Kuhn Obituary
Barbara A. Kuhn (nee Pullen). of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Oro Valley and Kearny, Arizona died on April 13, 2020. She was born on December 27,1930 in Bisbee, Arizona to Jack Boon Pullen and Antoinette Andrews Pullen. Her family lived in El Paso, TX and Jerome, AZ prior to moving back to Bisbee where she graduated from Bisbee High School in 1949. She earned a bachelors degree in Economics in 1953 from Stanford University and went to work for Sunset magazine. In 1955, she returned to Arizona to marry Jack Kuhn, her husband of 64 years. One of her proudest accomplishments was raising her family. She was a member of the Kearny, Arizona chapter of PEO. Two sons survive her: Thomas V. (Leslie) Kuhn of Mesa, Arizona and Robert A. (Constance) Kuhn of Los Alamitos, California. Four wonderful grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive her. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Memorials in her name can be sent to Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Mira Vista Lane, Tucson, AZ 85739.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
