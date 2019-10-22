Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Alice Wise Silva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Alice Wise Silva Obituary
Barbara Alice Wise Silva

Tempe - Barbara Silva beloved wife and mother passed away Oct. 16th. 2019, at the age of 91. She was the only child to Homer Leroy Wise and Gertrude Linsacum (Wise). Barbara was born in Denver Colorado and move to Phoenix when she was 5 years old. She is survived by her Husband Genaro of 66 years, her daughters Vicky Lynn, Roni and Sandy who preceded her in death, Sons Gene and Gary who proceeded her in death, Michele: daughter-in-law, Grand children: Geno, Maria who proceeded her in death, Tony, Becca daughter-in-law and Breana, James Son-in-law: great grandchildren: Mason, Camy, Brynn, Maddy, Ray Lynn, Jax and one on the way. Barbara was preceded in death by both parents. Barbara worked with AT&T for 30 years, Enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid member of several squire dance clubs in the valley, While square dancing all over the world. She loved camping and long walks with her husband. Her viewing will be held Saturday Nov. 2nd. From 9-10am and funeral services will be from 10-11am at the LDS church, 1221 W. Howe St. Tempe AZ 85281 with interment to follow at 11:45 am Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now