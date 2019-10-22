|
Barbara Alice Wise Silva
Tempe - Barbara Silva beloved wife and mother passed away Oct. 16th. 2019, at the age of 91. She was the only child to Homer Leroy Wise and Gertrude Linsacum (Wise). Barbara was born in Denver Colorado and move to Phoenix when she was 5 years old. She is survived by her Husband Genaro of 66 years, her daughters Vicky Lynn, Roni and Sandy who preceded her in death, Sons Gene and Gary who proceeded her in death, Michele: daughter-in-law, Grand children: Geno, Maria who proceeded her in death, Tony, Becca daughter-in-law and Breana, James Son-in-law: great grandchildren: Mason, Camy, Brynn, Maddy, Ray Lynn, Jax and one on the way. Barbara was preceded in death by both parents. Barbara worked with AT&T for 30 years, Enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid member of several squire dance clubs in the valley, While square dancing all over the world. She loved camping and long walks with her husband. Her viewing will be held Saturday Nov. 2nd. From 9-10am and funeral services will be from 10-11am at the LDS church, 1221 W. Howe St. Tempe AZ 85281 with interment to follow at 11:45 am Green Acres Mortuary 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019